Harambee Stars striker on target in Japan

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga continued with his scoring exploits in Japan by grabbing the winner as Kashiwa Reysol edged V-Varen Nagasaki 2-1 in a second-tier match at the Transcosmos Stadium in Nagasaki on Saturday.

Brazilian Matheus Savio handed Reysol the lead in the eight minute before Hiroto Goya levelled from the spot in the 50th. Olunga powered home a solid header in the 75th minute to ensure Kashiwa Reysol got the maximum points.

Reysol are fighting hard to earn promotion back to the top-tier and are currently top of the J2 league with 58 points from 28 matches. Olunga, who joined the team from Chinese side Guizhou Zhicheng mid last year, has so far scored 12 goals in 19 appearances this season.