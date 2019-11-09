Harambee Stars striker can't stop scoring in Japan

The win takes Kashiwa’s point tally to 78 points from 40 matches as they remain at the helm of the log with two matches to go. They face Machida Zelvia and Kyoto Sanga in their last matches of the season on November 16 and 24 but Olunga could miss the first game as he will be away in Cairo with Harambee Stars who are scheduled to face Egypt in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. They will then travel to Nairobi where they are scheduled to face Togo on November 18.