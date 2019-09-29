Harambee Stars strikers can't stop scoring

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Michael Olunga and Jesse Were were on target for Kashiwa Reysol and Zesco United respectively as Kenyans starred for their respective clubs abroad.

Were scored as Zesco United edged Tanzanian side Yanga 2-1 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The former Tusker forward opened the scoring in the 24th minute but Yanga levelled at the half hour mark through Namibian international Sadney Urikhob.

Abdulaziz Makame scored an own goal in the 77th minute as the Zambian champions held on to sail through to the group stage of the Caf Champions League. The two teams had played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg encounter in Dar es Salaam.

Anthony Akumu also featured for Zesco in midfield while David Owino was an unused substitute.

In the Japanese second-tier, Harambee Stars striker Olunga grabbed a brace as Kashiwa Reysol beat Tokyo Verdy 3-0 at the Sankyo Frontier Stadium in Kashiwa. Olunga opened the scoring in the 29th minute before completing his brace in 37th minute to give the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the breather.

Brazilian forward Cristiano da Silva completed the job in the 79th minute to ensure Kashiwa got maximum points. Kashiwa were demoted to the second-tier last season but are on course for promotion to the J1 league as they are on top of the log with 69 points from 34 matches. Olunga has played 23 matches, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Advertisement

Victor Wanyama was a second half substitute for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday.