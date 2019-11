Harambee Stars team to play Egypt

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga leads the team’s attack as they play against host Egypt in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier opener on Thursday at 7pm.

Coach Francis Kimanzi has named most of the players who were in Egypt for Africa Cup of Nations. The Kashiwa Reysol’s striker will play alongside Ayub Timbe and Fifpro Merit Award winner Johanna Omollo.

Gor Mahia's Lawrence Juma, Eric Johanna and Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama will anchor the midfield.

In the defence are Gor Mahia’s assistant captain Joash Onyango, Erick Ouma, Joseph Okumu and Kariobangi Sharks defender Samwel Olwande. Patrick Matasi will start in goal.

Egypt, meanwhile will be without Mohamed Salah

Harambee Stars Starting XI:

Advertisement

Patrick Matasi, Samuel Olwande, Eric Ouma Marcelo, Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, Victor Wanyama, Laurence Juma, Johana Omollo, Eric Johana, Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe.

Ian Otieno (GK), 4. Haron Shakava, 22. Johnstone Omurwa, 6. Anthony Akumu, 16. Cliff Nyakeya, 15. Kenneth Muguna, 20. Whyvone Isuza, 11. Jesse Were, 9. John Makwata, 21. Bonface Muchiri, 19 Hillary Wandera, 23. Timothy Odhiambo.

Egypt Starting XI: