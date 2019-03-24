Harambee Stars v Black Stars: Player ratings

By VINCENT OPIYO

Black Stars of Ghana edged Harambee Stars by a solitary goal in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group “F” game on Saturday at Accra Sports stadium.

Trabzanspor of Turkey’s Caleb Ekuban netted the all-important goal seven minutes to time.

Nation Sport looks at the performance of Harambee Stars players with ratings out of 10.

PATRICK MATASI (GK) - 4/10

Caleb Ekuban stole the show at the death with his strike on the day. He was not only marking his 25th birthday, but also making his debut for the four-time continental champions.

This rendered Matasi's earlier composure to forgettable moments. Matasi would've done better to parry the low shot away, but instead, watched as the ball slipped through his hands and into the back of the net.

The Ethiopia-based custodian also looked to have a bad day in office from poor judgement to time wasting antics.

For instance, he delayed to come out and push away Christian Atsu's cross that saw Andre Ayew score, before referee disallowed the goal for an alleged foul on Matasi.

However, he remains the first choice having kept three clean sheets in four Afcon qualifiers.

PHILEMON OTIENO 5/10

The Gor Mahia utility on several occasions blocked crosses from the left flank despite having had a torrid night marking Atsu until his substitution on 86 minutes for Paul Were.

The latter scores two marks for his single moment on the first touch. Were charged down the right flank but his dangerous cross from a tight angle was picked by Richard Ofori in Ghana post.

MUSA MOHAMMED 7/10

Calmness, composure and good timing on making his tackles summarised Musa's wonderful night in what was a laudable performance.

On few occasions, he initiated attacks from defence. With the Saturday performance, he remains a cog in Sebastien Migne's plans for the final tournament.

JOASH ONYANGO 7/10

Many felt he should have tracked down Atsu, who released the pass that Ekuban converted, but this didn't shadow his amazing night of apt defending from a player who is still green in national team Jersey.

ERICK “MARCELO” OUMA 7/10

His confidence, timely tackles and sure passes formed Ouma's 90 minutes of action. He would join the central defenders whenever the hosts pressed down and did well clearing his lines.

That he picked a yellow card in the second half, was out his tactical approach to the game. He reduced Italy-based Kwadwo Asamoah and Ghana captain Andre Ayew to just average players, the Sweden-based left back, at the age of 22, was filling up Abud Omar's position, the latter was on suspension for subsequent yellow cards in the double header against Ethiopia.

VICTOR WANYAMA (Captain), 5/10

His impact was not felt in the game save for holding the ball in some crucial moments.

The captain will once more have to pull up his socks at this crucial stage as Kenya heads to Afcon for the first time in 15 years. Wanyama will too be making his debut in this 24-team tourney in Egypt.

DENNIS ODHIAMBO 6/10

Despite missing some league matches with his club, Sofapaka, Odhiambo displayed an iota of his prime instincts playing box to box although he struggled to settle in some moments.

ERIC JOHANNA 6/10

Johanna was dangerous at some point in front of goal and twice forced goalkeeper Richard Ofori to saves.

It's clear that Stars lacked Michael Olunga, who would've capitalized on Johanna's pinpoint corner kicks. He was pulled out for Vihiga United defender Bernard Ochieng on 76 minutes as Kenya threw more men at the back.

FRANCIS KAHATA 5/10

We all know what Kahata is capable of doing offensively on a good day, but against Ghana, he seemed to be playing under instructions of covering up the left back position whenever Ouma joined the central defence.

His technical ability wasn't at display in this game.

JOHANNA OMOLLO 5/10

The Belgium-based midfielder ought to have acted as the link between midfield and the final third, but looked to be much in central midfield position starving the attacking line with little supply.

He tired off in the better part of second half easily giving away possession with blind passes.

MASUD JUMA 5/10

In the absence of Olunga, Masud was charged to play as a lone striker upfront. Apart from lacking stability in the first half, the former Kariobangi Sharks did his best to put Ghana defence under pressure.

He had a single brilliant moment after the restart with his pile driver being tipped out by Ofori for a corner.

He paved way for Piston Mutamba on 59 minutes, who scores two for his average performance.

Unused Substitutes: John Oyemba (GK), Faruk Shikalo (GK), David Owino, Brian Mandela, Anthony Akumu, Ismail Gonzalez, Allan Wanga