Kane scores big in charity sponsorship for former club

LONDON

England captain Harry Kane said Thursday that he will sponsor the shirts of former club Leyton Orient for next season by thanking frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis and promoting two other charities.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane scored his first professional goal during a loan spell with Orient in 2011.

The League Two club's home shirt will be emblazoned with "Thank You Frontline Heroes", while the away and third kits will carry the logos of Haven House children's hospice and mental health charity Mind.

"Very proud to announce that I'm supporting the club that gave me my first pro start and three amazing causes by sponsoring @leytonorientfc's shirts for the 2020/21 season," Kane said on Twitter.

Orient hailed Kane's generosity at a troubled time for lower league clubs.

Most teams in the lower reaches of the football pyramid are far more reliant on gate receipts than television revenue to survive and it is likely to be many more months before supporters are allowed to attend matches.

"With approval given from the Premier League, FA and EFL, a first of its kind deal has been agreed which the club are extremely proud of," Orient said in a statement.