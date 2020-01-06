By DONNA ATOLA

Kisumu All Stars has sacked coach Henry Omino following a streak of poor performances at the club.

Team manager Alfred Adu confirmed the development, saying the veteran tactician has been replaced by German-Based coach Arthur Otieno on an interim basis.

"We have let go coach Omino and he is to receive his sacking letter at 3pm, we were to serve him the letter at 9am, but due to unavoidable circumstances we delayed and will be serving him the letter in the evening," disclosed Adu.

With All Stars ranked third from bottom, the writing was on the wall for Omino.