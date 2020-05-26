By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Deputy CEO Herbert Mwachiro has entered the already crowded race for the top seat at the federation.

It is still unclear when the elections will be held but several contestants have already declared their intention to unseat incumbent Nick Mwendwa.

Immediate former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye earlier last week announced his candidature, joining former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and former FKF President Sam Nyamweya in the race for the country's top football seat.

Mwachiro has now joined the fray and he comes with plenty of promises.

“I hereby declare my candidature for the post of Football Kenya Federation president ahead of the upcoming polls. My decision to run for the top football seat in the country is informed by the desire to transform the football industry to a sustainable sector that will put Kenya where it deserves to be on the continental and global football map,” he said in a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday afternoon.

“While meaningful progress has been made under different administrations over the past decade, the main stakeholders of the game who are players continue to suffer and struggle to make ends meet. The game is not well packaged thus the need to bring in the much needed professionalism through my marketing background and vast experience in the corporate world. We need to package our game in a way that will make it attractive to partners and ensure our players make a meaningful living from football."

Mwachiro, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) Sports, Arts and Culture Board chairman, promised to adopt a bottom-up to streamline football if elected.

“My focus will not only be on all tiers of club football but also on youth, grassroots and women football. This vision will be achieved through commercial partnerships and support from the government that will ensure the smallest units (wards, constituencies and counties) contribute to football development.

“Kenya deserves to be a regular competitor at the Africa Cup of Nations because we have talent in abundance from all corners of this country. My team will partner with all relevant football stakeholders to build strong leagues and solid structures that Kenyan football badly needs to move to the next level. It's high time football makes headlines for the right reasons. When football succeeds, sports succeeds. Once elections are called, I will unveil my team. I hereby invite like-minded individuals to back my team as we begin this journey to transform Kenyan football,” read the statement.