Heroic reception for Harambee Starlets after Cecafa success - PHOTOS

Tuesday November 26 2019

Harambee Starlets Captain Dorcus Shikobe (with the trophy) leads teammates in celebrating winning Cecafa Women Championships at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Harambee Starlets Captain Dorcus Shikobe (with the trophy) leads teammates in celebrating winning Cecafa Women Championships at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • David Ouma's charges beat Tanzania 2-0 in the final at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday to emerge champions
  • Jentrix Shikangwa came off the bench to net a double against Kilimanjaro Queens
By GEOFFREY ANENE
Newly crowned Cecafa champions Harambee Starlets Tuesday returned to the country to a colourful reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

David Ouma's charges beat Tanzania 2-0 in the final at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday to emerge winners of this year's Cecafa Women Championships.

Jentrix Shikangwa came off the bench to net a double against Kilimanjaro Queens.

Harambee Starlets Captain Dorcus Shikobe (with the trophy) leads teammates in a trophy parade of the Cecafa Women Championships along Mombasa Road on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Harambee Starlets Captain Dorcus Shikobe (with the trophy) leads teammates in a trophy parade of the Cecafa Women Championships along Mombasa Road on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

They scored 22 goals in the tournament and didn't concede any to win the regional title with a 100 percent record.

Harambee Starlets players are welcomed by Utamaduni Ngomas dancers following their Cecafa Women Championship triumph at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Harambee Starlets players are welcomed by Utamaduni Ngomas dancers following their Cecafa Women Championship triumph at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

