Newly crowned Cecafa champions Harambee Starlets Tuesday returned to the country to a colourful reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

David Ouma's charges beat Tanzania 2-0 in the final at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday to emerge winners of this year's Cecafa Women Championships.

Jentrix Shikangwa came off the bench to net a double against Kilimanjaro Queens.

Harambee Starlets Captain Dorcus Shikobe (with the trophy) leads teammates in a trophy parade of the Cecafa Women Championships along Mombasa Road on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

They scored 22 goals in the tournament and didn't concede any to win the regional title with a 100 percent record.

Harambee Starlets players are welcomed by Utamaduni Ngomas dancers following their Cecafa Women Championship triumph at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 26, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

