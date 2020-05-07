History will judge Gor harshly, says Leopards boss

The former Kenyan international says he has now turned his attention to issues affecting Ingwe.

By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has said the club will not contest the decision by Football Kenya Federation to declare Gor Mahia this season's Kenyan Premier League champions.

The Leopards boss had earlier on said he would contest FKF's decision at the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

The former Kenyan international says he has now turned his attention to issues affecting Ingwe.

Shikanda bemoaned the "lack of proper guidelines and laws to guide the game in the country" and said it will continue to hurt the growth of football in Kenya.

Last week, FKF president Nick Mwendwa declared Gor Mahia champions and forwarded K'Ogalo's name to Caf on Sunday as the Kenyan representatives in the African Champions League next season.

"History will judge Gor Mahia harshly just like the debate on who won the league in 1971 has followed AFC Leopards to date. I will not be heading to the tribunal but let it be known that existing procedures in law was not used in declaring this season's champions," said Shikanda.

"Gor had 99 percent chance of winning the trophy on the pitch but they allowed FKF to use this situation for populist politics. It is sad," he added.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda, who acknowledged receiving the letter declaring Gor as KPL champions from FKF, said they will issue their position on the issue on today.

In an earlier interview with Nation Sport, KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier - who is also the Gor Mahia boss - said he cannot speak on the issue because of conflict of interest.