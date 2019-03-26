Hitman ‘Kip’ back to Zoo

By CELLESTINE OLILO

With one week to go before their next engagement in the Caf Confederation Cup, champions Gor Mahia return to the local scene on Wednesday with a SportPesa Premier League match against Zoo Kericho at the Kericho Green Stadium.

This will be a chance for the defending champions, who have three games in hand, to go top of the table pending Sunday’s mouth-watering fixture against domestic cup holders Kariobangi Sharks.

Sensational striker Nicholas Kipkurui will return to his former employers for the first time since he crossed over to K’Ogalo, and all indications are that he will start the match as the lead striker together with Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge.

Zoo have won just three of their games this season and are placed bottom from third in the SPL standings with 16 points.

Their latest assignment was against Nzoia Sugar in a game that ended 1-1 away, and they will hope against all hope that they will go one further and beat the defending champions.

If they do, it will be the very first time that the green and whites fall to Zoo Kericho, as they have always have the upper hand in their five meetings in history. In the first leg of this clash, Gor had the last laugh, winning 4-1, while last season’s first and second legs ended in 4-1 and 4-2 score lines favourable to Gor.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay has rued the fixture congestion that his players are forced to contend with, but he has also continued to encourage his charges to stand strong and ensure that they give their best in every fixture.

“There is a lot on our plate right now, but I’d like to just focus on giving our best in every game. We understand that the league organizers are also in a fix because the league must end at a certain date.

“The important thing is to ensure that we give our best and if we do that then I am sure that we shall win matches because we have a good squad both in the starting team and in the reserves bench,” Oktay said.

If coach Sammy Okoth is to retain his regular squad, Martin Elungat is likely to keep his place in goal while Kevin Omondi is charged with the goal-hunting mission.

Bernard Odhiambo will play just behind Omondi to provide the creative spark.

FXITURES

Wednesday

Sofapaka v Mount Kenya United (Machakos, 2pm);

Vihiga United v AFC Leopards (Bukhungu, 3pm)

Zoo v Gor Mahia (Kericho, 3pm);

Bandari v Kakamega Homeboyz (Mbaraki, 3pm);

Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks (Ruaraka, 3pm);

Ulinzi Stars v Sony Sugar (Afraha, 3pm);

KCB v Western Stima (Machakos, 4.15pm);

Thursday