Muyoti named January Coach of the Month

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti was on Tuesday named the January Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month.

It's the first coaching accolade won by the former AFC Leopards midfielder. Muyoti takes home Sh75,000 and a personalized trophy for the achievement.

Muyoti underlined his credentials by leading Homeboyz to the summit of the Kenya Premier League (KPL) in January, a position the team held for 15 days before being displaced.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack was the other contender for the gong, whose winner is decided by a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya.

"My appreciation also goes to the players, management and sponsors for working tirelessly and ensuring that we win our games. We are prepared to go all the way and win this league even though our motto remains taking one game at a time," said a jubilant Muyoti at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.

During the month of January, Homeboyz won all their four matches and scored nine goals.

They thrashed relegation-threatened Kisumu All Stars 4-0, beat Zoo Kericho 1-0, before trouncing defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 at Bukhungu stadium. They completed an excellent month with a 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

Muyoti said that their target remains winning their first ever league title this season.

“Our target remains winning the league and we really believe it can happen.

“All the teams in the top four or five have a chance and it’s only going to depend on who has the best run in. But I’d love to break Gor Mahia’s dominance and give the top division some excitement. The league is not interesting at all when one team wins every season,” said Muyoti.