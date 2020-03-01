Homeboyz rally to beat Nzoia in five-goal thriller

By TITUS MAERO

Kakamega Homeboyz kept alive their title hopes when they came from two goals down to beat Nzoia Sugar 3-2 in a tough Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, Sunday.

Nzoia had taken a commanding 2-0 half time lead via Peter Gin and Phillip Muchuma.

Homeboyz, however, recovered in the second half to stun the Sugar millers with goals from Allan Wanga, Benjamin Oketch and Kennedy Onyango.

Gin put Nzoia ahead in the 25th minute when he capitalised on a defensive lapse to beat custodian Geofrey Oputi.

A counter attack from Homeboyz strikers Shami Kubwana and Christopher Masinza was foiled by Nzoia defenders led by Martin Pamba.

Homeboyz were, however, dealt a big blow in the 33rd minute when Kibwana was seriously injured after he was involved in an aerial tussle for the ball with Randy Bakary.

Coach Nicholas Muyoti was forced to bring in Stephen Etyang to take up Kibwana's position.

Nzoia struck again in the 44th minute when Gaetan Masha put through Muchuma to extend the sugar millers advantage going into half time.

Upon resumption, second half substitute AWanga delivered Homeboyz's first goal following a cross from Ali Bai in the 83rd minute.

Centre referee Andrew Opulu stopped the match for a while and after he consulted the fourth official, Nyabere Libese, the whistler sent off Nzoia's goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura for disturbing the fourth official with persistent complains.

And before the dust could settle, Oketch equalised for Homeboyz in the 88th minute after he was put through by Stephen Wakanya.