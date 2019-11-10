Homeboyz switch off Western Stima

By TITUS MAERO

Kakamega Homeboyz defeated Western Stima 2-0 in a tough Kenyan Premier League match played at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Defender Kennedy Onyango and forward Ali Ahmed scored a goal each in the first half to sink the power men.

Stima, however, suffered a set back barley 10 minutes into the match when right winger Robert Achema sustained a leg injury.

Stima tactician Salim Babu brought in Lucas Waitere to replace Achema.

As the match picked up momentum, Stima's Ken Owino fouled Festus Okiring on the edge of the box for a resultant indirect kick.

Ahmed's shot was headed into the net by Onyango past keeper Samuel Odhiambo in the 35th minute to grab the first goal.

A counter attack from Stima's strikers Wankaru Abdalla, Villa Oromchan and Hassan Kikoyo was thwarted by the Homeboyz strong defence.

Forward Allan Wanga put through Ahmed in the 39th minute and his shot hit the roof of the net to secure the second goal.

After half time both coaches made substitutions.

Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti pulled out Stephen Etyang, Moses Chikati and Ahmed. Their positions were taken up by David Okoth, Stephen Wakanya and Shami Mwinyi respectively.