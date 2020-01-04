Homeboyz too hot for Kisumu in Kakamega

By TITUS MAERO

Former Kenya international forward Allan Wanga pumped in a brace as Kakamega Homeboyz FC defeated Kisumu All Stars FC 4-0 in a one-sided Kenyan Premier League encounter at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Saturday.

Peter Thiongo and David Okoth also added their names on the score sheet, each hitting the back of the net.

Homeboyz dominated the entire proceedings as they mounted attacks and counter attacks at their opponent’s goal mouth. Interestingly, Homeboyz collected nine corners against limping Kisumu All Stars who had only two shots on target for the entire 90 minutes plus three added minutes.

As the match gained momentum, Thiongo capitalised on a defensive lapse to head in the opener in the 22nd minute following a right wing cross from Striker Moses Mudavadi.

The hosts, however, received a scare in the 32nd minute when Kisumu’s attacker Martin Okumu’s shot on the edge of the box was parried over the cross bar by custodian Gabriel Andika.

In-form striker Wanga increased the scoreline when he beat defender Charles Warinda to the ball to score the second goal in the 42nd minute.

After half-time, Homeboyz mounted more raids as Okoth released a heavy shot from the left wing which hit the top of the roof past custodian Geoffrey Were for the third goal in the 63rd minute.

As the match progressed, referee Carolyn Wanjala was forced to issue several verbal warnings to players from either side after the match degenerated into rough play.