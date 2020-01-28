By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga has warned opponents to brace for a tough battle as the club seeks to step up their pursuit for their maiden Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title.

Wanga, who has been instrumental in their last four wins, believes that with their current form they can defy all odds and make history by wining the league for the first time.

“I believe we have had a fine run in KPL because we have been working hard during training sessions and following instructions from the coach and the technical bench. We have a relatively young squad inspired and determined to win every match in the league,” said Wanga.

Kakamega Homeboyz followed up their 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in their previous outing with an identical victory over Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani on Saturday to go top with 39 points. Ali Bhai scored a late winner for the visitors after Kennedy Onyango’s header had cancelled out Boniface Onyango’s first half strike.

Nicholas Muyoti's charges are now one point above second-placed Gor Mahia who won 3-0 against Bandari in Nakuru courtesy of strikes from David Mapigano, Lawrence Juma and youngster Kennedy Otieno.

K’Ogalo, who have played two games less, need only a draw against 2009 champions Sofapaka on Wednesday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to dislodge Homeboyz at the summit at least on goal difference.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 11-time champions Tusker relinquished top spot after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds. Timothy Otieno's penalty secured a point for the brewers after cancelling Enosh Ochieng's first half goal.

“The match was good and the boys gave their best. We will look to improve in the next match,” said coach Robert Matano after the match.

AFC Leopards rose to sixth position after beating Kisumu All Stars 2-0 at Moi stadium in Kisumu.

Winger Vincent Oburu and KPL's leading scorer John Mark Makwata were on the score sheet in either side of the half to give Ingwe their second win in a row.

Bottom-placed Chemelil Sugar, who have since been taken over by Muhoroni Youth owner Moses Adagala, held Sofapaka to a 1-1 draw in Muhoroni.

“Chemelil is a tough side, they played well and they looked motivated from the recent take over by Adagala. This is football and you can't underrate any opponent,” said Sofapaka coach John Baraza.

Moneybags Wazito suffered their latest defeat at the hands of Posta Rangers who thrashed them 3-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

RESULTS

Wazito 0-3 Posta Rangers

Kisumu All Stars 0-2 AFC Leopards

Nzoia Sugar 0-0 Zoo

Chemelil Sugar 1-0 Sofapaka

Kariobangi Sharks 1-2 Kakamega Homeboyz

Gor Mahia 3-0 Banadari

KCB 3-1 Western Stima