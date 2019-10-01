'Hooliganism scaring sponsors from Gor Mahia,' warns Aduda

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda has hit out at fans following scenes of hooliganism during the Caf Champions League clash against USM Alger on Sunday at Kasarani.

K'Ogalo lost 2-0 on Sunday to bow out of Africa's premier club competition 6-1 on aggregate having gone down 4-1 in the first leg in Bilda, Algeria.

Disappointed, the Green Army resorted to breaking the gate to the stadium, disfiguring chairs, throwing stones and other forms of missiles on the pitch during and after the match.

Aduda revealed that the club is contemplating partnering with security officials in its upcoming local and continental matches to deal with the ‘criminals’ soiling the image of the club.

“The conduct of our fans cannot be tolerated anymore and now it is evident some of them have turned into criminals. Why should they use acts of hooliganism to vent their anger after losing a match? I was shocked that they broke the gate, destroyed chairs and threw stones in the stadium while hurling abuses at the club officials. It is not right at all,” he said.

“We have been looking for sponsors and part of the Keroche management which had supported us financially were in the stadium. Which brand can accept such kind of behaviour and still invest in the club? It is good to tell them the truth even if I will be crucified. Unless they style up, we are working on a mode of dealing with their criminal acts,” he added.

The veteran administrator hinted at a fine from the continental governing body, Caf, at a time when Gor is in deep financial crisis.

“Gor Mahia fans don’t learn and their actions have cost the team a lot in the recent past. Last season we had to pay Sh2.5 million as fine yet they are the ones yapping all over that the officials misuse clubs money. They are the ones who elected the current office bearers and are those fines not paid from the club coffers?” posed Aduda.

Aduda also took issue with a section of the fans who wanted to gain entry into the stadium without buying tickets yet the online portal was open since Tuesday last week.

“Some fans send one shilling to buy a ticket for a match worth Sh200 and above while others use forwarded text messages to show they have paid. We are fed up with their behaviour and something has to be done to stop them,” he offered.