Horoya stand between Bandari and history at Kasarani

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

By CECIL ODONGO

Bandari technical director, Edward Oduor announced on Thursday that fans will be allowed free entry to their Caf Confederation Cup play-off return match against Horoya AC of Guinea at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Sunday.

“We’ve decided to allow football fans to access the venue for the match without paying so that they turned up in great numbers to give morale support to our players to beat Horoya by the required number of goals,” said Oduor.

Bandari need at least a 2-0 or 3-1 victory against the Guinean side that beat them 4-2 in the first leg in Conakry to qualify for the group stage of the tournament.

Kenya’s other representatives Gor Mahia, face DR Congo’s Motema Pembe in Kinshasa on same day in the match-up evenly poised at 1-1.

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala has urged Coast football fans to travel to Nairobi to support them saying his players need the 12th man playing his role to the hilt just like Horoya benefited in Conakry.

“It’s time Coast football fraternity and indeed the whole of Kenya rallied behind us on Sunday,” said Mwalala.

Admiral Youth FC technical director, Aref Baghazally hailed Bandari decision to allow Kenya fans free access to the match but appealed to the team sponsors Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to assist supporters travel to Nairobi and back.

“It’s absolutely the right decision in allowing fans to watch the game free of charge but for many Coastarians, they won’t be able to travel to the city. I therefore, appeal to KPA to take quick decision to hire buses to transport fans to Nairobi to support their team,” said Baghazally.

'NOT AFRAID'

At the same time, Mwalala said they respect Horoya because they were ranked number eight in the continent but they were not afraid of playing them.

“We’re ready for the battle against our opponents and our players are well prepared to come out victors,” he said.

Mwalala said he was working on ways of depriving the three Horoya dangermen from scoring.

“We are working on modalities on how to close out Horoya strikers and as we know the weaknesses of their defenders, our strikers would no doubt score the goals we require to get to go through to the next stage,” said Mwalala.

Bandari striker Abdalla Hassan believes the team has what it takes sail to the group stages. Hassan, who scored a goal in the first leg observed that their opponents were a tough team with lead striker Aristide Bance a big threat.

“What is important for us is to get a win. We shall play with the aim of getting a goal in the first 10 minutes and another before the end of the first half. After that we can fight for the third goal and win this game at home,” said Hassan at the team’s training at Jamhuri High School, Nairobi on Thursday.

Mwalala expressed worry that he may miss the services of his two main players, striker Yema Mwana and goalkeeper Michael Wanyika who are injured.

He also revealed William Wadri is also doubtful and he was still weighing whether to field him on Sunday.

“The rest of the squad is OK but I may not have the services of Yemi and Wanyika."

I believe other players can do the job perfectly. Our only problem is on the defence and we will work to rectify that during our training sessions before the match,” he added.

Bandari qualified for the second preliminary round of the Confederation Cup after edging out US Ben Guerdane of Tunisia on 3-2 aggregate.