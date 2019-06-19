How Africa Cup of Nations debutants fared

More by this Author

Placings of Africa Cup of Nations debutants between first edition in 1957 and most recent tournament two years ago:

First round: Nigeria (1963), Democratic Republic of Congo (1965), Algeria, Congo Brazzaville (both 1968), Cameroon, Guinea (both 1970), Kenya, Morocco, Togo (all 1972), Mauritius (1974), Burkina Faso (1978), Tanzania (1980), Malawi (1984), Mozambique (1986), Gabon, Sierra Leone (both 1994), Angola, Liberia (both 1996), Namibia (1998), Benin, Rwanda, Zimbabwe (all 2004), Botswana, Niger (both 2012), Guinea-Bissau (2017)