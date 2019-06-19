  1. Home
How Africa Cup of Nations debutants fared

Wednesday June 19 2019

Madagascar's Njiva Rakotoharimalala who plays

Madagascar's Njiva Rakotoharimalala who plays his club football in Thailand. PHOTO | BBC 

In Summary

  • Debutants: Burundi, Madagascar, Mauritania (all 2019)
  • Non-qualifiers: Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Gambia, Lesotho, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan
AFP
By AFP
JOHANNESBURG

Placings of Africa Cup of Nations debutants between first edition in 1957 and most recent tournament two years ago:

Champions: Egypt (1957), Ghana (1963), South Africa (1996)

Runners-up: Ethiopia (1957), Mali (1972), Zambia (1974), Libya (1982)

Semi-finals: Sudan (1957), Tunisia (1962), Uganda (1962), Ivory Coast (1965), Senegal (1965)

Quarter-finals: Equatorial Guinea (2012), Cape Verde (2013)

First round: Nigeria (1963), Democratic Republic of Congo (1965), Algeria, Congo Brazzaville (both 1968), Cameroon, Guinea (both 1970), Kenya, Morocco, Togo (all 1972), Mauritius (1974), Burkina Faso (1978), Tanzania (1980), Malawi (1984), Mozambique (1986), Gabon, Sierra Leone (both 1994), Angola, Liberia (both 1996), Namibia (1998), Benin, Rwanda, Zimbabwe (all 2004), Botswana, Niger (both 2012), Guinea-Bissau (2017)

Debutants: Burundi, Madagascar, Mauritania (all 2019)

Non-qualifiers: Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Gambia, Lesotho, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan

