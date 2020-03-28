How Vela's potential loan to Barcelona was killed by LAFC

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela says he had a chance to join FC Barcelona earlier this year but his current side Los Angeles FC vetoed the deal.

Mexico's Vela said while it would have been a great opportunity for him in January he doesn't hold a grudge against his MLS employer.

"LAFC did not give me facilities to leave, although it is understandable. In the end, they seek the best for themselves and each for himself. I tried and it did not happen, and nothing happens because I am more than happy here," the forward told GQ Mexico magazine.

Vela, 31, said Barcelona offered him a four-month contract.

Vela has emerged as an MLS superstar with LAFC since arriving on a transfer from Spain's Real Sociedad in 2018.

