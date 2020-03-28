alexa How Vela's potential loan to Barcelona was killed by LAFC - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

How Vela's potential loan to Barcelona was killed by LAFC

Saturday March 28 2020

Mexico's forward Carlos Vela (right) turns to celebrate after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group F match against South Korea at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 23, 2018. PHOTO | PASCAL GUYOT |

Mexico's forward Carlos Vela (right) turns to celebrate after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group F match against South Korea at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 23, 2018. PHOTO | PASCAL GUYOT |  AFP

In Summary

  • Mexico's Vela said while it would have been a great opportunity for him in January he doesn't hold a grudge against his MLS employer.
  • Vela has emerged as an MLS superstar with LAFC since arriving on a transfer from Spain's Real Sociedad in 2018.
  • Last year, Vela scored a MLS-record 34 goals in 31 games, with 15 assists.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LOS ANGELES

Reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela says he had a chance to join FC Barcelona earlier this year but his current side Los Angeles FC vetoed the deal.

Mexico's Vela said while it would have been a great opportunity for him in January he doesn't hold a grudge against his MLS employer.

"LAFC did not give me facilities to leave, although it is understandable. In the end, they seek the best for themselves and each for himself. I tried and it did not happen, and nothing happens because I am more than happy here," the forward told GQ Mexico magazine.

Vela, 31, said Barcelona offered him a four-month contract.

Vela has emerged as an MLS superstar with LAFC since arriving on a transfer from Spain's Real Sociedad in 2018.

Also Read

Advertisement

Last year, Vela scored a MLS-record 34 goals in 31 games, with 15 assists.

Advertisement