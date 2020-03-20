How KPL champs could be picked

By CECIL ODONGO

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has proposed four ways to decide the champions should the coronavirus pandemic persist beyond May 24 when the season is scheduled to end.

KPL chief executive officer Jack Oguda said no decision has been made to declare leaders Gor Mahia the champions as stated by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“We have not handed Gor Mahia the title as FKF said. FKF are not running the league. The winner will be decided after consultations. Clubs will agree on the mode of selection,” Oguda said.

He, however, said declaring Gor the winners is one of the options, but it will only be effected if stakeholders agree.

The other option Oguda proposed is for the top four teams to participate in a play-off. Winners will then meet in the final to determine the league winner.

Gor Mahia top the league standings on 54 points, Kakamega Homeboyz follow with 47 points, Tusker are third on 46 and Ulinzi Stars are placed fourth after collecting 43 points.

Should the play-off be on the cards, then the four teams will take part.

Oguda did not specify how the teams will be paired in the play-offs.

Some title contenders may not go with the idea of play-offs. KCB and AFC Leopards who are one and three points shy of Ulinzi Stars, respectively, may want to look at other options.

Alternatively, Oguda said they might to wait and see how the European leagues will decide on who emerges champions, given that they too have suspended their fixtures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We can assess and follow in the footsteps of the European leagues. For example, in the Spanish La Liga, giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were in a tight race for the league crown,” Oguda said.

The world football governing body Fifa, the Confederation of African Football and national federations can also make a decision on picking the winner.

In that case, KPL will have to abide by the decision in determining the winner of the league. The current situation though is different from the 1971 season when the league was halted due to wrangles in the then Football Association of Kenya.