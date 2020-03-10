How much was raised at the 'Mashemeji Derby'?

By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards raised Sh3.1 million from gate collections in last Sunday’s 'Mashemeji Derby' against arch rivals Gor Mahia hosted at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ingwe, who were the home team, lost the Kenyan Premier League match 1-0 courtesy of Boniface Omondi’s 27th minute strike for the champions.

According to the financial report posted on the club's twitter handle on Tuesday, a total of 15,297 tickets were sold. Of these, VIP tickets were 266 and those in the terraces were 15,031.

“We collected a gross revenue of Sh3,139,200,” said the statement.

The revenue is lower than what was collected in other derbies played across the continent and Ingwe in their statement said it was because of the government order that they open the gates for hundreds of fans who were still outside the gate before the kick-off.

“The government ordered for the gates to be opened to all fans who were still crowded outside to get a free access to the stadium,” added the statement.

In the neighbouring Tanzania, Sh25 million was collected in a clash between arch rivals Yanga SC and Simba, which ended 1-0 in favour of the former fondly known as ‘Timu ya wananchi'.

AFC Leopards Secretary General Oliver Shikuku said the finer details of financial break down will not be made public.

He added that after deducting expenses incurred, the remaining amount will be shared amongst players and the technical bench.

“Why are people keen on how much AFC Leopards pays to its players from the derby collections? Even Yanga SC only gave out a figure and we have not seen them being questioned.

“This is not my docket, but what I can say is that players will get what remains after expenses deductions. The treasure can give you finer details," he said.