 Huddersfield equal record for earliest Premier League relegation - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Huddersfield equal record for earliest Premier League relegation

Saturday March 30 2019

The Huddersfield mascot. Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest Premier League relegation after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace onMArch 30, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |

The Huddersfield mascot. Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest Premier League relegation after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace onMArch 30, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |  

In Summary

  • The Terriers are only the second club to be relegated from the Premier League in March following Derby, who went down with a record-low 11 points in 2008.
  • Huddersfield, who have 14 points, survived just one day longer than Derby and equalled the Rams' unwanted Premier League record of relegation after 32 games.
Advertisement
 
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest Premier League relegation after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Terriers are only the second club to be relegated from the Premier League in March following Derby, who went down with a record-low 11 points in 2008.

Huddersfield, who have 14 points, survived just one day longer than Derby and equalled the Rams' unwanted Premier League record of relegation after 32 games.

Advertisement