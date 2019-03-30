Huddersfield equal record for earliest Premier League relegation
Saturday March 30 2019
LONDON
Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest Premier League relegation after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The Terriers are only the second club to be relegated from the Premier League in March following Derby, who went down with a record-low 11 points in 2008.
Huddersfield, who have 14 points, survived just one day longer than Derby and equalled the Rams' unwanted Premier League record of relegation after 32 games.