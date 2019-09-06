'I'm not the Marcelo of Gor Mahia'

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars left back Erick "Marcelo" Ouma is happy with the progress he has made since joining Swedish third-tier side Vasalunds IF in mid 2018.

Ouma made a name for himself locally with Gor Mahia in the 2016 season where he emerged as the New Player of the year after relegating Rwandan Abouba Sibomana to the bench.

His exploits saw him leave Gor Mahia for Georgian side Kolkheti Poti in 2017 where he played for just a season before moving to Albanian club KF Tirana where he reunited with his former coach at Gor Marcelo "Ze Maria" Ferreira. Ouma was immediately loaned out to KS Kastrioti before moving to Sweden.

The former Gor Mahia left back says he has now matured as a player and is eager to make a big leap at the end of the season.

“I have learnt a lot since I moved to Sweden but most importantly the European style of play. I have improved as a player and I can make decisions faster and that is very key in modern football.” Ouma told Nation Sport.

With five games left to the end of the season, Vasalunds is eighth on the log with 30 points from 21 matches. Ouma has been a key player this term having started 12 matches.

“It has been a good season and I feel I have gotten better. We have a few games left and my focus is on helping the team win the remaining matches. After that I hope to secure a move elsewhere,” he said.