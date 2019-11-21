Ibrahimovic linked with Serie A return

By AFP

Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered a six-month deal to come to the aid of struggling former Italian giants AC Milan, according to reports in Italy on Thursday.

The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last week following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer play-offs.

Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported that the former seven-time European champions have now made contact with the player's agent Mino Raiola.

The US-owned club want the former Swedish international for six months and are prepared to pay him six million euros ($6.6 million) if he remains for 18 months in total, Gazzetta claimed.

Milan finished fifth last season, missing out on a return to Champions League football by just a point to city rivals Inter.

They have had a poor start to this campaign and are 14th after 12 games before they host last year's runners-up Napoli on Saturday in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances.