Ibrahimovic on bench for first game back at AC Milan

Monday January 6 2020

AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends their Italian Serie A match against Sampdoria on January 6, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. PHOTO | MIGUEL MEDINA | AFP

AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends their Italian Serie A match against Sampdoria on January 6, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. PHOTO | MIGUEL MEDINA |  AFP

  
  
AFP
By AFP
MILAN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named on the bench for his first game back at AC Milan against Sampdoria on Monday.

The 38-year-old former Swedish international last played for MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy in October.

Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract worth 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) with the option for an additional season with the struggling Italian side.

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek will start ahead of the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain player at the San Siro in the match against 17th-placed Sampdoria.

Former European champions AC Milan are 12th in the Serie A table, 14 points off the Champions League berths.

Ibrahimovic helped Milan win their last Serie A title in 2011 but left the club eight years ago for PSG.

