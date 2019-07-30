Senegal star dumps Everton for PSG

PARIS

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye has completed his transfer from Everton to Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions confirmed on Tuesday.

"Paris St-Germain is thrilled to announce the signing of Idrissa Gueye!" the club tweeted with a picture of "Gana" holding up a shirt with squad number 27.

The 29-year-old, who reached the final of the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Senegal, was courted previously by PSG during the January transfer window. He has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Gueye has signed a deal until 2023 but no transfer fee has been disclosed.

"I'm immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club website.

"After focusing on the Afcon with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.

"I can't wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France."