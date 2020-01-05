Ingwe ace signs for Wazito

By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards continues to lose more players January transfer window after moneybags Wazito FC announced the signing of iconic midfielder Whyvone Isuza on Sunday.

Through their official Facebook page, Wazito said the player had terminated his contract with Ingwe due to non payment of salaries.

Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru confirmed the signing of the attacking midfielder, saying he will help steer the team to success.

"lsuza is a national team player and he is definitely a good addition to the team. The technical bench recommended his signing because they understand his abilities and we are glad that he agreed to join us. His addition makes us stronger,” said Gicheru

Isuza, who horned his skills at Kakamega High School , previously turned out for Mathare United, before joining Ingwe in January 2017.

He becomes the second player from the den to have joined Wazito in less than a week after the Ricardo Badoer-owned side signed Dennis Shikhayi.

