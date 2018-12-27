Inter Milan fan dies after clashes at Napoli game

By AFP

ROME

An Inter Milan supporter died on Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle during clashes with Napoli fans on Wednesday before the Serie A match between the two teams at the San Siro.

Milan police chief Marcello Cadorna told journalists that the incident happened after around 100 Inter fans attacked Napoli supporters' minibuses with chains and hammers.

Cadorna, himself a former Serie A referee, said that four Napoli fans were injured in the "despicable and absolutely impossible to prevent" attack.

In the ensuing confusion, Inter fan Daniele Belardinelli, 35, was hit by a vehicle, likely a dark SUV and not one of the Napoli minibuses, according to mobile phone footage of the incident, Cadorna said.

Inter fans carried Belardinelli to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries despite being operated on.

"You can't die for a football game," said far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, adding that he would summon fan organisations for talks in January.

Police arrested three Inter fans over the violence, Cadorna said.

Inter Milan won the match 1-0, as Napoli had two players sent off late on.

The game was marred by racist chanting towards Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with the away side asking for the match to be halted after the 27-year-old Senegalese international was repeatedly subjected to monkey noises.