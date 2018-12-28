Inter Milan to play two league home games behind closed doors

By AFP

Inter Milan will play two Serie A home matches behind closed doors as punishment for the racist chants directed towards Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the Italian league announced on Thursday.

Koulibaly was subjected to monkey noises from the crowd several times during Inter's 1-0 win at the San Siro on Wednesday, leading Napoli to ask for the match to be halted, without success.

Inter will also have to play another game with their North Stand closed.

In its statement, the league's disciplinary body mentioned "offensive songs of a racist nature towards Kalidou Koulibaly", but also "insulting songs of a territorial nature" towards Napoli fans.

Senegalese centre-back Koulibaly will have to serve a two-match ban for his sending off, after seeing a second yellow card for sarcastically applauding the referee.

Koulibaly apologised on Twitter for the defeat and being sent off but said: "I am proud of the colour of my skin. (Proud) to be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man."

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the club's staff had asked the referee three times to suspend the match because of the chants.