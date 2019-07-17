International friendly in the offing for Harambee Starlets

By VICTOR OTIENO

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is in talks with three countries over the possibility of playing friendly matches with the national women football team, Harambee Starlets, before they face Malawi next month in a 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

FKF has so far engaged Mozambique, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe and perennial rivals Ethiopia.

“The negotiations are still going on, we are looking at playing at least one friendly before the girls (Harambee Starlets) face Malawi," said FKF communication manager Barry Otieno.

Should the talks bear fruit, the matches will be played in a two-leg format in the first two weeks of August. David Ouma's charges will travel to Malawi for the first leg on August 28 while the second leg will be on September 1.

A provisional squad of 39 players has been in residential training at Camp Toyoyo since Monday as part of preparations for the upcoming assignment.

While majority of the team took part in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and Equatorial Guinea, key players such as Sweden based duo Mary Kinuthia and Christine Nafula are among the notable omissions. However, Ouma has backed the players in camp to deliver.

“The players have been good in training, they have the skills required, which is very encouraging as we prepare for out match against Malawi,"said Ouma.