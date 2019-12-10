Is AFC Leopards coach leaving the den?

By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo is contemplating leaving the den due to financial constraints.

Mbungo decried the tough working conditions at the club, saying he has not been paid salary for the last five months and his job has been exacerbated by a strike in his playing unit.

Leopards host high-flying Kenya Commercial Bank on Thursday in Machakos before facing second-placed Tusker on Saturday.

“I feel neglected by the management since nobody has been talking to me concerning my salary and the players have also not been paid for five months now. They are currently on strike and have not been turning up for training for the past one week yet we are playing tough matches against KCB and Tusker,” said Mbungo.

Mbungo has urged the management to find a quick solution for normalcy to resume at least on the pitch.

“Things have been very tough for the players with majority having not paid rent and are finding it difficult to even feed their families. I'm also going through hard times and it is only the grace of God that has kept me going. I'm a foreigner and it is difficult to borrow money to meet my needs,” he lamented.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said he is away attending to family issues but confirmed Mbungo has not been paid.

“I'm away but if the coach wants to leave then I wish him all the best,” said Shikanda.

Mbungo joined AFC Leopards in February 2019 and helped the club survive relegation during the 2018/19 transitional season.