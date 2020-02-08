By VICTOR OTIENO

Isiolo Starlets and Chuka University will face-off in the girls’ final of the Eastern region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Youth tournament at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

The two teams will be fighting to be crowned the region’s new champions after last year’s winners St Mary’s Ndovea from Makueni were eliminated in the group stages.

In the semi-finals held Saturday, newcomers Isiolo humiliated Mabuu Queens 8-0 in a lop-sided encounter, to reach the final.

Guyatu Halakhe, Nasibo Ibrahim and Halima Tadicha all booked their names in the list of golden boots contestants with a brace each.

Nasibo Wario and Kula Dida were Isiolo’s other scorers.

Starlets coach Collins Otieno said the fans are yet to see the full potential of his charges, as Mabuu Queens were not their match.

“They (Mabuu Queens) were too weak, allowed in easy goals making it so easy for us. If we get a stronger team, the crowd will be impressed with our display," said Otieno.

In the second girls’ semi-finals, Susan Wanjeri struck late to help Chuka University storm into the final with a 2-1 victory over season one champions Ngakaa Talent from Makueni.

Ngakaa Talent started brightly, taking the lead in the 36th minute through Samantha Adhiambo.

But Talent coach Boniface Makumi’s side failed to sustain the momentum in the second half, Wanjeri levelling the score in the 49th minute. She grabbed a brace and sealed Chuka’s victory five minutes to time.

“Endurance earned us victory because our opponents were good just like us. I think we have a good chance to win the title tomorrow now that we are done with the match that was our toughest,” said Chuka coach Sean Opwora.

Saturday’s results

Isiolo Starlets 8-0 Mabuu Queens

Chuka University 2-1 Ngakaa Talent

Fixture

Sunday