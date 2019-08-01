Isuza: Harambee Stars can fulfill Chan dream

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars midfielder Whyvonne Isuza says he is keen to make up for lost time ahead of Sunday's 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania.

Amid talk of financial challenges hampering the team's preparations, Isuza is expected to feature prominently for Stars developmental side against rivals Taifa Stars in this contest at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

After playing out a barren draw at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the first leg clash last weekend, coach Sebastien Migne's team now needs to mastermind a win if his team is to advance to the next phase of this qualification campaign.

Tanzania, meanwhile, will eliminate Kenya with a scoring draw whilst a barren stalemate will force this clash into post-match penalties.

"I have to admit it was really tough when I missed out on the squad that competed (at the Africa Cup of Nations) in Egypt," the Leopards midfielder, who made the provisional list but missed out on the travelling party told Nation Sport.

"Now we have another chance to qualify for a major tournament and play in Cameroon. I believe we are in a good position and playing at home against Tanzania will offer us some kind of advantage."

Besides Isuza, Migne is set to rely on goalkeeper John Oyemba, defenders Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango, midfielder Kenneth Muguna and Pistone Mutamba.

After an impressive performance in the Kenyan Premier League last season, Tusker's speedy winger Boniface Muchiri is among the new call-ups and will be gunning for his first international cap.

Taifa Stars, now managed by Burundian coach Etienne Ndayiragije, are expected in the country on Friday. The team will be seeking to exact revenge on Kenya after losing 3-2 to the same opposition during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.