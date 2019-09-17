Italian club helps find missing Kenyan boy

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

A Kenyan boy who featured in a missing child social media campaign launched by Roma has been found and returned to his family.

An image of the child, 13, was featured on Twitter alongside one of Henrikh Mkhitaryan when the midfielder secured his loan move from Arsenal.

It comes after a girl from London was found after appearing next to the Serie A side's new signing, defender Mert Cetin.

Roma launched the campaign in July.

Armenia midfielder Mkhitaryan, 30, joined Roma on a season-long loan after a disappointing 18-months at The Emirates.

He scored on his Serie A debut, with his new side beating Sassuolo 4-2 - the same day the Kenyan boy was found.

Advertisement

The three-time Serie A winners have partnered with two missing child charities - the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Telefono Azzurro - for the summer initiative.

It is inspired by rock band Soul Asylum's music video for their 1992 song Runaway Train, which highlighted the faces and names of missing children, and similar to those printed on millions of milk cartons in the USA during the 1980s and 90s.