Italian club bans fan for life over racism

Friday September 27 2019

AS Roma forward Justin Kluivert (right) celebrates with teammate Edin Dzeko after scoring his team's fourth goal during their Serie A match against Sassuolo on September 15, 2019 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. PHOTO | VINCENZO PINTO |

  • Roma said on the club's official Twitter account it had filed a police complaint against the fan for using social media to send "disgusting racist insults" to the player
  • Sunday's Italian league match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes after racist chants were aimed at the Tuscan side's Brazilian player Dalbert in a game played in Parma
ROME

Italian top-flight club AS Roma have banned a fan for life and informed the police of racist abuse aimed at Brazilian fullback Juan Jesus.

Roma said on the club's official Twitter account it had filed a police complaint against the fan for using social media to send "disgusting racist insults" to the player.

"The person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life," the club said.

Italian football is regularly beset by racism controversies with players of African origin often targeted for abuse.

Sunday's Italian league match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes after racist chants were aimed at the Tuscan side's Brazilian player Dalbert in a game played in Parma.

Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Ivorian player Franck Kessie have been targeted by monkey calls this season.

Blaise Matuidi, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moise Kean were also victims last season.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Monday made a plea to "kick racism out" of Italian football.

