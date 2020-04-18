alexa Italian football federation still hoping play resumes - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Italian football federation still hoping play resumes

Saturday April 18 2020

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) vies with Inter Milan's Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino during their Italian Serie A match at the Juventus stadium in Turin on March 8, 2020. The match was played behind closed doors due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO | VINCENZO PINTO |

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) vies with Inter Milan's Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino during their Italian Serie A match at the Juventus stadium in Turin on March 8, 2020. The match was played behind closed doors due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO | VINCENZO PINTO |  AFP

In Summary

  • According to the Italian press, Brescia and Torino are the last two clubs to openly oppose the resumption of the league.
  • The city of Brescia is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic which has killed nearly 23,000 people in Italy.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MILAN

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Friday that club matches should resume "in late May, early June", saying those advocating cancellation of the season "do not like football, or Italians".

The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, said it would take three weeks to prepare after the end of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, currently scheduled for May 4.

"So at the end of May, early June, we can start," he told Italian radio on Friday.

"Those who talk today about cancelling the season do not like football or Italians, because they take away hope for the future and for recovery," Gravina said.

"There will be a monitoring period to guarantee the that all those taking part are free of the virus. If they are all negative, there is no problem of distancing or contagion," said Gravina.

Also Read

Advertisement

"I hope that everyone will be able to play in their own stadium, if that is not possible we will find other solutions," he added.

"It's a complex moment for our country, for the economy and for football, which is one of the most important industries," he said, adding that he was confident "we will find the right way".

According to the Italian press, Brescia and Torino are the last two clubs to openly oppose the resumption of the league.

The city of Brescia is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic which has killed nearly 23,000 people in Italy.

Advertisement