It's Kenya v Tanzania in Cecafa U20 final

Kenya will face rivals Tanzania in the final of the Cecafa Under-20 Championships at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Saturday.

The Rising Stars edged Eritrea by a solitary goal in the semi-final match in Njeru while Tanzania overcame Sudan 2-1 in the other last four encounter at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Kenya U-20 coach Stanley Okumbi lauded his charges for the spirited fight and singled out goalkeeper Brian Bwire, who is also the captain in the tournament, for praise.

“It was not easy at all and I would say the first half belonged to Eritrea. They created more chances and our goalkeeper once again rescued us in crucial moments. The players never gave up and kept fighting until the very end and that is how we managed to get a goal,” Okumbi said after the match.

Tanzania are the clear favourites heading into the final on Saturday and Okumbi admits as much. They have scored a staggering 19 goals so far in the tournament but the tactician believes Kenya can stop them and win the title.

“They obviously have better quality than us and have very speedy players. It will be a very tough match and we have to be tactically astute, more than we have so far in the tournament. We will do our homework very well and I strongly believe if we get our tactics right we will win the title,” he said.

'GOOD JOB'

The former Harambee Stars coach also credits his players for the good job they have done so far.

“From the onset we wanted to play good football and they have not disappointed. We wanted them to have the belief that they could go all the way to the final and win and I am glad we are on course to achieving that.”

“This has been one of the best tournaments and if the East African region is to compete against our peers in other parts of the world then we need to have such competitions at the U15, U17 and U20 levels. We are in the right direction and it is through such tournaments that we will build the next generation,” added Okumbi.

In Njeru, Eritrea were the first to settle into the match and dominated the early proceedings backed by hundreds of Eritreans living in Uganda who had trooped to the stadium. Coach Haile Efrem had called on the fans to come in their numbers to cheer the team and they did not disappoint. However the team was dealt a huge blow prior to the match as four players went missing.

Kenya eventually settled and had their first real chance in the 39th minute. The enterprising Musa Masika found Benson Ochieng with a good pass but the latter’s shot was parried away for a fruitless corner. Austine Odhiambo saw his header off a Patrick Otieno cross parried away for a fruitless corner just before the break.

Upon resumption, Kenya brought in John Njuguna for Masika as they continued to contain the Eritreans who passed the ball faster and were quicker in transition. Kenya opted for quick counters and were denied by the upright twice in five minutes as they continued to push for a goal.

Rising Stars' counter-attack strategy paid off in the 84th minute as Yosief Mebrahtu directed Patrick Otieno’s shot into his own net.

Kenya U20 Starting XI: Brian Bwire, Brian Wepo, Bonface Mwangemi, Tom Teka,John Otieno, Fidel Origa, Alphonce Otieno, Patrick Otieno, Austin Odhiambo, Musa Masika, Benson Ochieng