Ivorian striker dumps Gor Mahia for Yanga

Ivorian striker Gislain Yikpe has completed his move from Gor Mahia to Yanga Sports Club, the club confirmed on Monday.

The club through its website confirmed the signing of the Ivorian who unceremoniously left financially crippled K’Ogalo last week.

“Striker Yipke Gnamien will join the rest of Yanga squad in Mbeya tomorrow (Tuesday) after reaching an agreement with the club. We can confirm that he has passed the medical test,” said the statement from the club.

Despite joining the squad for their pre-match training ahead of their league match against Mbeya City, Yikpe and four other new signings will not feature for their new club.

The Ivorian might however make his debut against Tanzania Prison FC on Thursday.

Gor Mahia had signed Yikpe from SC Gagnoa in July as a replacement for Rwandan hitman Jacques Tuyisenge, who had joined Petro de Atletico of Angola.

Yipke is the third player from K’Ogalo to have joined a Tanzanian club in the recent past.

Former K'Ogalo striker Meddie Kagere and midfielder Francis Kahata have joined Tanzanian champions Simba SC in the last two seasons.

Gor Mahia's problems are far from over with Ghanaian striker Francis Afriye also leaving for his homeland without the club's permission.

Nation Sport understands Afriye will not return to the Kenyan champions who are struggling with a biting financial crisis.

“We will pick up the issue and decide on the way forward but as at now I can’t comment much because they didn’t follow the law on the signing of Yikpe,” Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda said.