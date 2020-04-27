Oguda: KPL still suspended

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season remains suspended indefinitely, CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed.

Last Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the 5am to 7pm curfew, ban on public gatherings, and secession of movement within Mombasa, Nairobi, Kilifi and Mandera counties for a further 21 days while the Ministry of Sports issued an order for closure of all public sports facilities.

With the season initially set to end on May 18, the new directives issued to control the spread of the dreaded coronavirus definitely mean this will not be possible.

Grapevine has it that the season will be cancelled and leaders Gor Mahia declared champions but Oguda has refuted the claims.

"Nothing has been decided yet. The league remains postponed indefinitely awaiting government's directive following the additional 21 days curfew and other orders instituted to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus," Oguda told Nation Sport on Monday.

Globally many leagues have been affected by the pandemic and are in dilemma over the fate of the season. In Belgium, first-placed Club Brugge were declared champions while in Netherlands the whole season was scrapped with leaders Ajax missing out on the title.

