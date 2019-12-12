Jaffery's Sports Club launches new pitch

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Jaffery's Sports Club has added a football pitch to its list of sporting facilities.

The Astro Turf pitch at the Lavington-based club was officially launched on Tuesday night by the club chairman Naushad Merali.

It will be available for use for training and matches by both professional, amateur and youth teams, both during the day and night.

"There's a shortage of football pitches in the country hence the need to construct this pitch to meet the growing demand by athletes who have the need to kick a ball for competitive and recreational purposes," said Mukhtar Assaria, the club secretary.

The pitch is available for hire for between Sh2000 to Sh6000 an hour.

Jaffary Sports Club is located in Lavington, a Nairobi Suburb, next to Jaffery's Academy.

