Situma: Why I'm going back to school

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

After calling time on his lucrative football career, Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) president James Situma is set to pursue a course in Business Administration at Zetech University.

The former Kenyan international will afterwards undertake a course in Sports Management, an area he believes is relevant to his line of work to empower him to run the affairs of the association.

Commenting on the move on Thursday, Situma said: "I am proud to join Zetech and pursue a two year certificate in Business Administration as a foundation programme then later take a three year Diploma in Sports Management."

"I believe this is the right time as I am not actively playing and leading an organisation like KEFWA needs enhanced expertise to take it to the next level.”

He added that sports men and women need to invest in education to better manage their careers.

Zetech Vice Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene noted that through the training, Situma will better serve the football fraternity.

Advertisement

“We are proud to absorb Situma and empower him to invent his future through quality education that will contribute to his leadership at KEFWA. As a University, we are keen on working with the sports sector in their areas of interest even as they sharpen their skills on the field," he said.

KEFWA Secretary General and former Posta Rangers midfielder Jerry Santos highlighted the need for education in streamlining and managing sports affairs in the country.

“We are proud to see Situma invest in higher education; this is a move that should challenge players to join university and learn how to manage every aspect of the professional careers," said Santos.

The 34-year-old remains keen on using his training and experience to build capacity among upcoming players and encourage them to invest in education.