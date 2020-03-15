alexa Spurs ace's family held at knifepoint during home invasion - Daily Nation
Spurs ace's family held at knifepoint during home invasion

Sunday March 15 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (left) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (right) after scoring their second goal during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London on February 13, 2019. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |

In Summary

  • A Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a burglary.
  • "Officers attended. It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.
AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Jan Vertonghen's family were held at knife-point during a terrifying burglary while the Tottenham defender was away with his Premier League club.

British police said four men wearing balaclavas and armed with knives broke into Vertonghen's house while the Belgian international's wife and children were inside.

The 32-year-old was in Germany for Tottenham's Champions League last 16 second leg defeat against Leipzig on Tuesday.

Vertonghen was an unused substitute as Tottenham lost 3-0 to crash out of the competition.

"We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time," a Tottenham spokesperson said.

"We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation."

A Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a burglary.

"Officers attended. It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.

"Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue."

The incident comes after Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted by armed moped riders while driving through north London earlier this season.

