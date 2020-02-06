Jane Njeri: Poll chaos scars made me rise

By VICTOR OTIENO

In every sporting team there is usually that one player whom other members depend on to steer them to victory when the going gets tough.

For Falling Waters Football Club from Laikipia County, that player is Jane Njeri.

During the recent Central Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament, the name of the 17-year-old girl was on everyone’s lips.

The short striker with a tiny frame was a thorn in the flesh for opponents during the two-day tournament. Njeri endeared herself to hundreds of supporters at Nanyuki Stadium with classy touches and brilliant dribbling skills.

Her pace, accurate passes, composure when handling the ball and clinical finishes were no match to other players. Njeri led her side in demolishing their rivals to successfully retain the girls’ title.

Against Karima Queens in the semi-final, Njeri was on fire. She found the back of the net four times when Falling Waters humiliated the Nyeri-based Karima 12-0.

The youngster continued with her brilliant display by scoring a brace in the final against arch-rivals Limuru Starlets on January 19. Falling Waters retained the Central Region title with an emphatic 3-1 victory.

Njeri scooped the top scorer’s award after scoring six goals for the second successive year.

“Coming into this competition, my teammates really wanted to win the title again. They had promised to help me achieve that target, so I had expected to score eight or more goals,” Njeri said.

Her teammate and captain Miriam Lutomia, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Njeri traces her journey to stardom back in 2015, when she was a Standard Eight pupil at Mai Mahiu Primary School in Nakuru County.

Together with her mother, Monica Wanjiru and four siblings, they were forced to relocate to the neighbouring county after being displaced from their Eldoret home following the 2007/8 post-election violence. Her father was killed in the mayhem.

The traumatised Njeri continued playing football at Njabini Girls Secondary School. In 2018, Falling Waters Secondary School spotted her talent and she was able to complete her education at the institution. He mother did menial jobs and couldn’t afford her fees.

“It was tough living in an IDP camp. The difficulties gave me morale to work hard,” Njeri said.

Apart from shining in inter-school competitions, Njeri was apart of the team that played in the 2016 Copa Coca Cola competition. She scored five times to win the Golden Boot Award.

