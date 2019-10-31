Kenyan stars can't stop scoring in Zambia

Nine Kenyan Internationals were in action on Wednesday as the Zambian Super League (ZSL) entered round 9.

Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu, David Owino

Kenyan trio Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino were all in action as Zesco United thumped Lusaka Dynamos 4-1 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday.

Were grabbed a hat-trick with Akumu scoring the other. With the win, Zesco opened a four-point gap at the top on 24 points from eight matches while second-place Red Arrows have 20 having played nine matches. Zesco are yet to drop points this term.

Were and Akumu have been the subject of transfer rumours as their contracts lapse at the end of this year with a number of teams reportedly already wooing the duo. Owino signed an extension earlier in the year.

Ian Otieno, Andrew Tololwa, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Duncan Otieno

Former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava headed home the second goal of the match as Nkana beat Red Arrows 3-0 at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. This was his first goal in the ZSL and he was named the Man of the Match by the club's fans. Another former Gor Mahia defender, Musa Mohammed, who also features for Nkana played the entire match while ex-AFC Leopards skipper Duncan Otieno received his marching orders late in the second half for a second bookable offence. Custodian Ian Otieno, formerly with Posta Rangers and striker Andrew Tololwa, featured for Red Arrows.

Victor Majid

The former AFC Leopards and Chemelil Sugar midfielder was also in action as his team Mufulira Wanderers settled for a barren draw with Nkwazi at the Edwin Imbeola Stadium in Lusaka.