Jesus brace helps Brazil beat Czech Republic

By AFP

More by this Author

PRAGUE

Substitute Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the closing minutes to help Brazil come from behind to beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in a friendly in Prague on Tuesday.

The Manchester City striker first slammed home a cross from David Neres who had sprinted down the left flank following a superb pass from Danilo on 83 minutes.

And then in the 90th minute, Jesus scored on a rebound of his own shot after a series of clinical passes inside the Czech box.

The Czechs took the lead in the 37th minute when midfielder David Pavelka found himself in possession behind a leaky Brazil defence and slammed the ball in past Alisson.

Roberto Firmino equalised four minutes after half-time, picking up a pass aimed at Czech sweeper Marek Suchy inside the box and firing home.

"I'm super happy with Gabriel Jesus, I'm glad I gave him a chance in the second half," said Brazil coach Tite, praising the 72nd-minute substitute for his offensive drive.

The Selecao dominated the opening minutes, but the Czechs soon levelled the game.

Czech striker Patrick Schick had the first shot on goal of the game, forcing a diving save from Alisson at his right post with a low left-footed free kick deflected by the wall.

The Czechs kept trying their luck from long range, but Vladimir Darida fired past the post and Filip Novak saw his attempt stopped by Alisson.

Brazil had a lone shot on goal in the first-half but Czech keeper Jiri Pavlenka had little trouble parrying away Casemiro's free kick.

In the second period, Philippe Coutinho saw his low shot cleared by a diving Pavlenka while substitute Neres fired into the Bremen keeper from close range.

"The Czechs were more creative in the first-half, we lacked this aspect," said Tite.

"The first-half was tough, I was upset with the passing, but second-half substitutions allowed us to combine better."

Both teams entered the game with mixed feelings.

The Czechs were digesting a 5-0 loss to England in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley on Saturday, their worst defeat in memory.

And Brazil, preparing to host this year's Copa America which starts on June 14, were held to a 1-1 draw by Panama in a friendly in Porto on the same day.