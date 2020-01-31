Makwata-less Leopards face Ulinzi at Afraha

By JEFF KINYANJUI

AFC Leopards travel to Ulinzi Stars on Sunday seeking to register a third straight win in the Kenyan Premier League.

Leopards, who have beaten both Wazito and Kisumu AllStars 2-0 in their last two league matches, will be out to frustrate Ulinzi Stars in their Afraha backyard.

The two teams battled to a barren draw in the first leg in Machakos on November 2 last year. The soldiers will fancy their chances against a young Leopards side who on Friday have lost league top scorer John Mark Makwata to Zambia's Zesco United.

Kenya Commercial Bank take on Zoo in Kericho with eyes on a win which could propel them to the top three in the log and coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno is eager to guide the bankers to victory.

Otieno is wary of their "stubborn" opponents who have proven to be a tough opposition especially while playing at their backyard – the Green Stadium in Kericho.

“We have prepared well just like we do in other matches and every player is in good shape and looking forward to the game. Zoo are very mean especially when playing at home backed by their fans but we have a plan and if we execute it well, we will get the three points,” he told Nation Sport.

The team’s top scorer is the burly Enock Agwanda who has found the back of the net 10 times this season. Youngster Reagan Otieno has also been a revelation for the bankers, netting five goals and providing as many assists.

“Everyone in the team is doing what is required of him and that is why we have been garnered the points we have so far. The most important thing is to be consistent and not to lose focus along the way,” he added.

Zoo continue to rebuild with an array of youngsters after letting go some old guards in the midseason transfer window. They have however brought in experienced forward Jared Obwoge from Posta Rangers as well as defender Wilson Anekeya from Mathare United, who put in a good shift against his former side as they drew 2-2 on Wednesday.

Zoo tactician Herman Iswekha has issued a rallying call to the team’s fans to turn out in large numbers and cheer the team.

“We did not have many fans on Wednesday, if we did the outcome would have been different. Our passionate fans always push us to fight hard even in the most difficult circumstances and I wish to have a full stadium as I face KCB,” he told Nation Sport.

“KCB are good and they are performing really well so far this season. I have a young team but the new players are gelling in well and I am confident we can trouble KCB at home. It will be an interesting match and I am looking forward to it.”

Western Stima take on Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu in the only other league match on Saturday while the Kenyatta Stadium in Machokos will host a double header on Sunday with Sofapaka and Mathare kicking it off while reigning champions Gor Mahia will later on battle with Nzoia Sugar.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Bandari – Narok – 2pm

Zoo v KCB – Kericho – 3pm

Western Stima v Chemelil – Kisumu -3pm

Sunday

Sofapaka v Mathare United – Machakos -12:55pm

Gor Mahia v Nzoia Sugar – Machakos – 3pm

Ulinzi Stars v AFC Leopards – Nakuru – 3pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Wazito – Bukhungu – 3pm