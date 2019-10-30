Makwatta wants fans to rally behind AFC Leopards

By DAVID KWALIMWA

John Mark Makwatta has urged AFC Leopards supporters to rally behind the cash-strapped club, whilst declaring his readiness to help Harambee Stars during Kenya's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Egypt and Togo next month.

The attacker spoke to Nation Sport on Wednesday after claiming the SJAK/LG Player of the Month award for August/September.

The striker, who has been the face of Ingwe's revival this season, beat teammate Benjamin Ochan and Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna to the gong.

"We are confident of competing for the league title this season but need support, especially from the sponsors and corporates," explained Makwatta.

Makwatta is making a return to the Kenyan Premier League since winning the golden boot in 2016.

He has spent the past two years at Zambian side Buildcon and in Kuwait.

His return to the Kenyan league coincided with Leopards' financial challenges as previous sponsors SportPesa quit in August citing a hostile market.

This left a Sh55 million hole in the club's budget leading to the management failing to pay the players and technical bench's salaries for the past three months.

Club chairman Dan Shikanda has announced for a fundraiser at the Crowne Plaza hotel Thursday night, referring to the event as a stop-gap measure to keep the team afloat.

"We are enjoying a good season but these performances will improve if we can get the money to run this team. The harambee is just a stop-gap measure as we are talking to sponsors who seem interested in coming on board," explained Shikanda.