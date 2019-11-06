Foreign-based duo joins Harambee Stars camp

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars have been boosted by the arrival of Sweden-based duo Eric Ouma and Joseph Okumu as they continue their preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt in Cairo on November 14.

The defenders joined the team in training Wednesday morning at the Nyayo National Stadium in what was the team’s second training session ahead of their departure scheduled departure on Sunday.

Other foreign-based players including captain Victor Wanyama are set to join the team in Cairo but FKF President Nick Mwendwa says the trip to Egypt is still in limbo as the government is yet to provide air tickets and finances for other logistics.

“The team is actually holding a non-residential training as we are yet to get money from the government. We also don’t have tickets as yet but we are optimistic this will be sorted out in good time,” Mwendwa told Nation Sport.

After the Egypt game, Kenya will face Togo in Nairobi in another qualifier on November 18.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Teddy Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards