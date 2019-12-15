Junior Starlets keep Cecafa title chances alive

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya have a slim chance of winning the inaugural edition of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Under 17 Women Challenge Cup after beating Burundi 3-2 at Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja on Sunday.

Kenya are currently ranked third with seven points from two wins, one draw and a loss. Hosts Uganda top the standings with 10 points, two ahead of second-placed Tanzania.

The junior Starlets face an uphill task against Uganda in their last match on Tuesday where they will be looking to win with at least a 10-goal margin to emerge champions.

Anna Arusi scored a hat-trick inside the opening half hour to secure victory for Kenya. Burundi got their goals through Mutoni Stephie and Lydia Karenzo in the fifth minute and 46th minute.

"My defence line was highly challenged today because I never expected us to concede any goals but I'm glad that we are still in the race and are now clear on our game plan for the final match," said junior Starlets coach Jackline Juma.

Kenya's Arusi opened the scoring session three minutes into the game with a shot from inside the box before Mutoni drew Burundi level moments later from a well-worked corner routine.

Arusi doubled her tally in the 16th minute with another shot from outside the box after beating Burundi's defence with bemusing ease. Arusi then completed her hat-trick in the 28th minute, effortlessly slotting home past the hapless Buundi custodian.

Burundi were handed a lifeline shortly after the break when they were awarded a penalty that was successfully converted by Karenzo. However, Kenya held on to their slim advantage to pick maximum points in this tournament that is being played in round-robin format.

In other matches, Eritrea picked their first win of the competition after beating Djibouti 4-0 with Misgana Mehari helping herself to a hat-trick in the seventh, 17th and 21st minutes respectively. Haben Goitam added the extras in the 10th minute. Tanzania held Uganda to a 1-1 draw.